Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 48,105 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,105 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,266 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,299,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.58. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 106,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,283 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

