H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.