Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 150,537 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 906,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,537 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $98,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.16. 77,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,018. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.37.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

