Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,315 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $11,128,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 741,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in eBay by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 358,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 56,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 181,106 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.08. 4,910,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,698,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.96. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

