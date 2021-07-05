Hancock Whitney Corp Has $11.79 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after purchasing an additional 179,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 550,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161,785 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.50. The company had a trading volume of 345,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,974. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.