Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.09% of MarketAxess worth $17,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $463.87. The stock had a trading volume of 148,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $459.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

