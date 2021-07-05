Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 27,096 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 27,096 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $146.29. 2,603,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,202. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $182.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

