HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002081 BTC on major exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $46.41 million and $6.10 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00044817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00134979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00167902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,734.06 or 1.00213369 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

