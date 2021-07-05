Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,450,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 20,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE HMY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.86. 4,885,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,573. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.