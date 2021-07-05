Harmony Hits Market Capitalization of $669.80 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Harmony has a market cap of $669.80 million and approximately $16.23 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00097736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.87 or 0.00947751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,094,366,734 coins and its circulating supply is 10,307,483,734 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.