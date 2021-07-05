Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Update

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 857,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $13.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $452.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.82. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 18,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $377,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $7,385,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 643,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,074,236 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after buying an additional 303,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,202,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $9,473,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HARP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

