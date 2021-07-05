Hathor Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hathor has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $59.71 million and $1.23 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00139191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00166363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,073.85 or 1.00117898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.19 or 0.00923169 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.