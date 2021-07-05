HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in HCI Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group stock opened at $96.66 on Monday. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCI. JMP Securities boosted their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

