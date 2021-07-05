Head to Head Analysis: Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

3.4% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Ikena Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $4.84 million 5.07 -$18.24 million N/A N/A Ikena Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ikena Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Ikena Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ikena Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Titan Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 341.77%. Ikena Oncology has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.24%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ikena Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Ikena Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -348.18% -189.49% -67.67% Ikena Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union. It is also developing kappa opioid agonist peptide program, TP-2021 for use in combination with ProNeura technology for treatment of chronic pruritus; nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including non-clinical evaluation of the ProNeura platform in malaria prophylaxis. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, a selective AHR antagonist; IK-412, a recombinant human kynurenine-degrading enzyme; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.