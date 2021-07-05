Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock Position Lowered by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 764,494 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.23. 855,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

