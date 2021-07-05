Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 96,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $31,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,590,000 after acquiring an additional 975,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,332,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,364,000 after acquiring an additional 158,766 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 336,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTLF stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

