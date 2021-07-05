Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 909,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 832,326 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. 7,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,911. The firm has a market cap of $669.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

