Heron Bay Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 262,456 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 474.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCO opened at $22.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.