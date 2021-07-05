Heron Bay Capital Management Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heron Bay Capital Management reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

