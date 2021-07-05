Heron Bay Capital Management Has $1.69 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,078,000 after buying an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,546,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,811,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,396,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IDEX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,833,000 after buying an additional 65,387 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $221.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $155.16 and a one year high of $235.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.81.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. IDEX’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

