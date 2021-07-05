Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.