Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Stock Position Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,676 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Holly Energy Partners worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 361,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 130,284 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of HEP opened at $23.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

