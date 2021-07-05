Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,336. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.90 and a 1 year high of $234.02. The company has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

