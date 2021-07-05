Hord Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. Hord has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $111,005.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00135157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00167950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,731.02 or 1.00252454 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,799,917 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.