Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE HZN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.59. 1,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,790. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $73,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Terry Gohl purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $50,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,491.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,640. 22.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,562,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 361,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 372.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 188,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

