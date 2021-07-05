Horizon Investments LLC Buys New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.80.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $213.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.