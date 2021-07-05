Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,162 First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Chindia ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNI opened at $60.96 on Monday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

