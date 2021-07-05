Horizon Investments LLC Invests $274,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 81,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 15,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter.

A stock opened at $148.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,777.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

