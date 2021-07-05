Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 233,800 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

HOV stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.00. 88,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,810. The company has a market cap of $625.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.65. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $146.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

