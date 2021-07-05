Humana (NYSE:HUM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $465.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Humana's shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company is well-poised for growth on the back of strong Medicare business, which has been performing well for several quarters. The company’s Medicaid business has also been contributing to its top line for years now. Acquisitions and alliances place it well for growth. Its 2021 guidance impresses. For the current year, adjusted EPS for 2021 is expected in the range of $21.25-$21.75. It has been deploying excess capital for the past many years on the back of its balance sheet strength. Strong operating cash flows are an added advantage. However, its escalating costs weigh on the bottom line. The company is likely to continue incurring elevated costs due to COVID-19 testing. Its weak ROE bothers the company.”

Get Humana alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $477.00.

NYSE HUM opened at $451.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $770,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $335,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.