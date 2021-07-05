Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 37% higher against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $69,280.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.87 or 0.00947751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.00 or 0.08402284 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

