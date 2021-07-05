Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Trading Up 15.4%

Shares of Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) were up 15.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 6,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 14,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95.

About Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hydromer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydromer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.