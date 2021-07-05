Hyper Finance (HYFI) Market Cap Achieves $600,273.20

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $600,273.20 and $1,734.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00136771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00168136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.05 or 0.99923049 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00904643 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

