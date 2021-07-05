ICONIQ Capital LLC Has $143.05 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

ICONIQ Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,683 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 1.6% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $143,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.08. 106,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,194. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $102.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.