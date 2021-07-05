ICONIQ Capital LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.78. 24,289,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,805,844. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.