ICONIQ Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ICONIQ Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.2% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $18,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $163,108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,260,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $245.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,547. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.96. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $173.03 and a 52-week high of $245.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

