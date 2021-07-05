Ignis (IGNIS) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Ignis coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignis has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and $983,287.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00137486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00167729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,631.94 or 1.00430365 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

Ignis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

