IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 123,621 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 154,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 73,421 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 389.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 116,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 92,446 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 200,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,366,000 after buying an additional 149,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Truist increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $113.72 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $74.68 and a one year high of $114.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

