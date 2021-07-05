Illuvium Price Up 39.5% Over Last Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $49.46 million and approximately $544,279.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $75.93 or 0.00223824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00136549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00167985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,946.30 or 1.00066663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00919852 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,430 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.