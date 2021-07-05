Incent (INCNT) Market Cap Hits $3.95 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $171,654.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00044535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00134637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00168213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,451.98 or 1.00096136 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,189 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.