Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.72. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. 5,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,175. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

