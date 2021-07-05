Indus Capital Partners LLC Sells 280,371 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Indus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 280,371 shares during the quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 7.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VIV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 674,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.50. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

