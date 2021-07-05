Indus Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 86,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRCL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,340,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $17,287,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $14,699,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $770,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.13. 3,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

