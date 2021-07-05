Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.30.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

