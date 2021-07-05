INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 40.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $264.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

