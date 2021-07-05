INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
In related news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of INMB stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $264.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $29.99.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
INmune Bio Company Profile
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.