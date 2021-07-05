Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells 49,584 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 49,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $1,731,473.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Babak Azad sold 70,833 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $2,627,904.30.

On Monday, May 10th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $412,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $496,250.00.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after acquiring an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,613,000 after acquiring an additional 163,273 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after buying an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 16.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after buying an additional 144,988 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

