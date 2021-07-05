Insider Selling: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,965,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,238,368.32.

Robert Allan Dickinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Robert Allan Dickinson sold 48,500 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$29,332.80.

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,327. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.96. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

