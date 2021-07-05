Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.55. 22,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,178. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $1,480,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,173,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,188,966.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,621,800. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

