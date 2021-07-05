International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,207 shares during the period. International Game Technology accounts for approximately 1.2% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of International Game Technology worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $5,844,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 730.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 739,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 650,209 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 349,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,467 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.83. 581,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

