Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ISNPY traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,537. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

