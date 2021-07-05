Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ISNPY traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,537. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27.
Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
